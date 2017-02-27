Top WWE Star Off This Past Weekend’s Live Events, Hype Video for Owens vs Goldberg at WWE Fastlane, TNA Officials at Lucha Libre Event

TNA Officials at Lucha Libre Event

Jeff Jarrett, along with Anthem Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice President Ed Nordholm attended the Crash Lucha Libre event in Tijuana, Mexico over the weekend.

Top WWE Star Off This Past Weekend’s WWE Live Events

For reasons unknown at this time, AJ Styles was given this past weekend off WWE live events. Styles is still scheduled to face Luke Harper in a singles match on WWE Smackdown Live Tuesday night.

Promo Video for Owens vs Goldberg at WWE Fastlane

WWE has released the following promo video for Kevin Owens vs Goldberg at WWE Fastlane this Sunday night: