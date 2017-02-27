WWE has just announced that Beth Phoenix will be inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class.
WWE.com posted the annnouncement, and below is an excerpt:
Phoenix was also part of a comedy act with Santino Marella titled “Glamarella.”
The “Glamazon” would step away from the ring in 2012 and was only the second woman ever to enter the Royal Rumble match. In the 2010 Royal Rumble, Phoenix would eliminate The Great Khali and solidify herself in the ranks in that match with the likes of Chyna. She also recorded history when she was in the first every Tables Match to feature women at WWE TLC 2010, teaming with Natalya and defeating Layla and Michelle McCool.
In her personal life, Phoenix is married to WWE Hall of Famer Edge (Adam Copeland).
