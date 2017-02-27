WWE has just announced that Beth Phoenix will be inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class.

WWE.com posted the annnouncement, and below is an excerpt:

Beth Phoenix, one of the most dominant female competitors in sports-entertainment, will take her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame when she is inducted as part of the Class of 2017 during WrestleMania 33 Week. The news was first reported by USA Today. Phoenix first arrived in WWE in 2006, brutalizing Mickie James and aligning herself with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Unfortunately, a jaw injury forced Phoenix to the sidelines just weeks after her debut. She returned to Monday Night Raw more than a year later, ready to dominate the competition. Possessing great beauty and power, Phoenix dubbed herself “The Glamazon” and went right to work.

Phoenix was also part of a comedy act with Santino Marella titled “Glamarella.”

The “Glamazon” would step away from the ring in 2012 and was only the second woman ever to enter the Royal Rumble match. In the 2010 Royal Rumble, Phoenix would eliminate The Great Khali and solidify herself in the ranks in that match with the likes of Chyna. She also recorded history when she was in the first every Tables Match to feature women at WWE TLC 2010, teaming with Natalya and defeating Layla and Michelle McCool.

In her personal life, Phoenix is married to WWE Hall of Famer Edge (Adam Copeland).