The Bella’s & USA Stars Play “What the Bleep” on Oscars Red Carpet

As noted, The Bella Twins were on hand for E!’s red carpet coverage of The Oscars last night, and WWE has released the following video featuring The Bella’s and stars of USA’s “Chrisley Knows Best” playing “What the Bleep”:

Nikki and Her Mom Take a Class

Nikki Bella has also posted a new video to The Bella Twins’ personal YouTube page, and it features Nikki and her mom taking a Barre class together and Nikki showing off her bruises following the class. You can check out the video at this link.

Photos of Bella’s at Image Awards

In related news, we noted before that Brie Bella and Nikki Bella attended the 18th Annual Women’s Image Awards at Skirball Cultural Center on February 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California as they were recipients of an Image Award. Below is a photo gallery of the Twins at the event: