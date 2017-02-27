As we noted moments ago, The Hardys will not be re-signing with TNA once their contracts with the company expire this week. As noted, The Hardys and TNA had verbally agreed to a new deal back in December, however negotiations began to break down when TNA underwent a regime change, and Jeff Jarrett returned, bringing with him new creative team changes. According to PWInsider.com, The Hardys were not happy with the last minute, rushed nature of having to re-sign their deals, as well as some of the language in the contract, leaving both sides at an impasse. The above, coupled with the possibility that Matt Hardy might lose creative control of his “Broken Matt Hardy” and “Broken Universe” character and creative direction due to TNA’s new management, prevented The Hardys from re-signing. From TNA’s perspective, the company is in a complete rebuilding phase, and the feeling is no talent is irreplaceable if said talent is unwilling to fall in line with the new regime. A TNA source noted a “big money” offer was made to The Hardys, which would make them one of the top, if not the top, paid acts in the company. If The Hardys did not want to accept the offer, then it’s time to move on, and the brothers leaving will free up a lot of money for TNA to sign other talents. As for this week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings, The Hardys have offered to appear at the tapings in order to drop the TNA Tag Team Titles, but as of right now, there’s been no agreement in place to suggest they will be at the tapings. With regards to a possible WWE return, again, that will likely be contingent on the kind of deal WWE offers The Hardys. If the brothers return to WWE, it’s unknown whether or not they would be allowed to continue the “Broken” storyline, or if they would return to being “Team Xtreme”. Matt Hardy had a tremendous amount of creative control over his Broken character both in and out of TNA, as well as the freedom to control his and Jeff’s bookings outside of Impact Wrestling, as well as the lighter TNA schedule.