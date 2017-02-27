Triple H Being Advertised for Big 6 Man Match at WWE Live Event As noted, Triple H is being advertised to compete at WWE live events leading up to WrestleMania 33, which would indicate The Game does indeed plan to compete at ‘Mania this year. As of now, Triple H has been announced for the March 10th WWE live event in Buffalo, the March 11th WWE live event in Toronto, and now the March 26th WWE live event in White Plains, NY. Triple H will team with Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens to take on Finn Balor, Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho on 3/26. Judging from the above, it appears as if Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens will be the plan for WrestleMania, with Jericho working as a babyface following Owens attacking him on Raw last week. With Seth Rollins potentially being cleared to return in time for WrestleMania, the planned Triple H vs Rollins match will likely happen at the PPV, leaving Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor plans currently up in the air.