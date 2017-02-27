Reported Confusion Over Who Owns the “Broken Matt Hardy” Name and Character, How Quickly The Hardys Could Show Up in WWE

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, if Matt Hardy wants to continue using the “Broken Matt Hardy” name after leaving Impact Wrestling, he may have a fight on his hands, because right now there’s confusion over who owns the gimmick.

Sources close to Matt claim his current deal gives Impact the ability to profit off of anything already filmed having to do with ANY gimmick he used throughout the course of his contract, but, once that’s over, he retains ownership of his name and characters.

However, Impact Wrestling sources claim that’s not the case at all. They claim the current deal specifically states that their company owns all IP creations.

As we previously reported, Matt and Jeff do not plan to re-sign with the company because they felt disrespected during contract negotiations.

As for a possible non-compete clause, The Hardy Boyz reportedly don’t have one. Which means they could potentially show up in another company as soon as next week.