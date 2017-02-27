Jim Ross Comments On The Hardys, Galloway Leaving Impact Wrestling, Congratulates Beth Phoenix For HOF Induction

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently updated his blog on his JR’s Bar-B-Q website; you can read a few excerpts below. JR also announced his RINGSIDE Orlando shows will feature appearances by Tony Schiavone, Bruce Prichard and Jim Cornette; complete details including ticket information can be found here. Jim Ross comments on the departures of the Hardys and Drew Galloway, creative changes for Impact Wrestling with new ownership: Anxious to see where the Hardy Boys wind up but make no mistake that they will have no issues finding, viable work from a variety of promoters. Matt and Jeff would be a great addition to a WWE roster specifically if WWE is committed to Hardy friendly creative for the duo who started in WWE and who I would suggest should wind up there when the time comes. This is a big loss for Impact if this goes down this way. This would be a significant “get” for WWE if WWE can close the deal. But make no mistake, with the Indy scene as it currently it, Matt and Jeff and create plenty of good paydays doing their own thing especially when it pertains to their merchandise business. Expect more talents to likely leave Impact Wrestling as that is the norm for the biz when creative and management changes are made. It’s akin to a sports team replacing their coaching staff with a new one. The new style/philosophy doesn’t always fit for all the incumbent talents. I’m encouraged that Jeff Jarrett and company will do a good job with whatever they have to work with in Impact Wrestling. Drew Galloway is departing Impact as many of you are aware but the Scottish star also won’t be looking for work for long. After seeing Galloway in action, in person, recently I can tell you that Drew has emerged as a top hand and can work in main event bouts for any company currently promoting pro wresting. Related: Reported Confusion Over Who Owns the “Broken Matt Hardy” Name and Character, How Quickly The Hardys Could Show Up in WWE Ross congratulates Beth Phoenix for her WWE Hall of Fame induction: Congrats to Mrs Adam Copeland aka Beth Phoenix for her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. What a class act, a great, in ring talent, wife and mom. I hope that her husband Adam Copeland aka Edge inducts her. Wouldn’t that be a first for a spouse to induct their better half? I also loved that Beth wrestled on her boy’s high school wrestling team. Sad to see so many bitter fans complain about Beth’s selection because Joanie Lauer wasn’t inducted. Joanie’s day will come if it is meant ot be and I for one hope that ‘Chyna” does get inducted some day. Those sentiments are immature and unnecessary.