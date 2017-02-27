Shaquille O’Neal Says Match At Wrestlemania 33 w/ Big Show Is “Not Looking Good”, Says Current Match Status Is Not His Fault

According to recent comments by Shaquille O’Neal on his podcast, the heavily discussed match between himself and Big Show at Wrestlemania 33 is likely not happening. Shaq discussed the match on “The Big Podcast with Shaq“, saying it’s ‘probably right’ that the match won’t happen, but implied it’s not because of him. Shaq said: “It’s not going to happen? That’s probably right. It’s not my fault, that’s all you need to know. It ain’t my fault… Oh, it ain’t my fault. It don’t matter what they say. It has nothing to do with the Diesel and his management. That’s what I got to say, but, it’s not totally off yet but it’s not looking good. But it doesn’t matter, I’m still working out and I still look better than Big Show. I’ll still meet him wherever he wants to meet me. These next thirty days, I’m about to go hard. I’m still doing it like it’s going down.” Shaq noted he would start two-a-day training sessions this week, and said if he shows up, it’s “going down”. Related: Big Show Believes Shaquille O’Neal is Trying To Back Out of WrestleMania 33 Match, Says “I Just Get the Feeling He’s Terrified” Big Show also recently talked to WWE.com about the proposed match, saying he thinks Shaq was terrified of facing him and Shaw was trying to get out of the match. Shaq addresses the Wrestlemania match starting at the 22 minute mark: