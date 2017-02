WWN Live issued the following updates, confirming the EVOLVE title match for EVOLVE 80 in Orlando, more details for the Broken Hardys’ Tailgate on Wrestlemania weekend, and more, including the updated match cards for EVOLVE 80 and 81: All hail the new king!!! Zack Sabre Jr. is your new EVOLVE Champion!!! The happenings of last weekend’s EVOLVE 78 and EVOLVE 79 has set up several matches for EVOLVE and the WWN Supershow at the WWNLive Experience on Wrestlemania weekend. Watch both events now at FloSlam.tv. We have lots of announcements. Let’s get to it…. February 27th: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. ACH for the EVOLVE Title is confirmed for EVOLVE 80 on Thursday, March 30th at 8pm in Orlando, FL. Go to www.MoreThanMania.com for all the info. February 27th: Matt Riddle vs. Drew Galloway in a rematch of EVOLVE 79 is also confirmed for EVOLVE 80. February 27th: Matt Riddle vs. Fred Yehi is signed for EVOLVE 81 on Friday, March 31st at 4pm in Orlando, FL. Go to www.MoreThanMania.com for info. February 27th: ACH will face one of the top competitors from the UK at EVOLVE 81. We will be able to announce the name soon, but this will be a match you’ll definitely want to see. February 27th: The Battle Of The Champions Elimination Match to determine the first WWN Champion at the WWN Supershow: Mercury Rising 2017 on April 1st at 8pm in Orlando, FL now has more competitors. It is now former EVOLVE Champion & 2-time EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Drew Galloway vs. 2-time and current EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. current EVOLVE Tag Team & FIP World Heavyweight Champion Fred Yehi vs. Style Battle Champion Matt Riddle. There will be two additional participants named to this match from ACW and FIP. February 27th: Full Impact Pro will be presenting a card as part of The Hardy #BrokenTailgate Party on Wrestlemania day, April 2nd. Uncle John’s Friends have set the tone in the new FIP with the wild eight and six man tag team matches on the first two events of 2017. There will be eight man tag team action at 2pm as part of the #BrokenTailgate. It will be Uncle John’s Friends of AR Fox, Sami Callihan, Dave Crist & Darby Allin vs. a team put together by Sammy Guevara. We can confirm that Keith Lee is the first member of Guevara’s team! This will be the wildest match of the weekend! This match will kickoff the card at 2pm! February 27th: EVOLVE will return to Joppa, MD on August 11th. EVOLVE will present two very special events in New York City in April with events on April 22nd in Queens, NY and April 23rd in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets will be available by tomorrow at TicketFly.com #BrokenTailgate on April 2nd. Get BBQ, watch FIP & ACW action and meet, get pictures and autographs from The Hardys! February 27th: Matt and Jeff Hardy have been making headlines. No one is sure what the future holds for them. However, one thing is certain. You can DELETE all your other Wrestlemania tailgate plans. They are now OBSOLETE. The Hardys are bringing The Hardy Compound to Orlando for theon April 2nd. Get BBQ, watch FIP & ACW action and meet, get pictures and autographs from The Hardys! Go here for all the info. Meet the Hardys on Wrestlemania day!