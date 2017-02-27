WWE Network Cards At Dollar General, Limited Edition Young Bucks / Kenny Omega Shoes Pre-order Info, Vote For Triple H Figure

The Game Mattel is running new polls on WWE.com for an upcoming series of fan voted action figures featuring top WWE stars. This new poll has fans voting on a Triple H figure to be included in the line; Big Show and Mark Henry were also included in past polls for the action figure line. Click here to vote. Mattel is dedicated to bringing you the most detailed and collectable WWE action figures ever produced, and now the toymaker is empowering you to cast your vote and determine which versions of four exciting Superstars get the toy treatment next. Third in this series of Mattel WWE fan votes is Triple H, who has dominated in WWE for more than two decades. Will Mattel create a clean-shaven Royal Rumble 2003 version of The Game, complete with red trunks; a WrestleMania XX version of The Cerebral Assassin with white boots; or a WrestleMania XXVI action figure of Triple H from when he battled Sheamus on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Cast your vote now, and check back with WWE.com on Thursday to find out which WWE Hall of Famer action figure you’ll get to vote on in our final poll! WWE Network WWE announced prepaid WWE Network cards are now available for sale at Dollar General stores. WWE Network cards are also available at Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop and 7-Eleven in the United States. ELITE Kicks Starting Wednesday, March 1st, Pro Wrestling Tees will be taking pre-orders for a limited edition shoe featuring The ELITE’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The shoes will be limited to 50 pairs and will run $185 plus shipping. The shoes will be available in men’s sizes 5-15, and the pre-sale starts Wednesday at noon Central time. Visit Omega‘s page or the Bucks‘ page on Pro Wrestling Tees for more info, including on Wednesday to place orders. The hardest thing we’ve ever printed, this took us over an hour for just one pair!!!! Hope you like em…. https://t.co/O6bpncMD8f pic.twitter.com/ro4FNWcTkc — OneHourTees (@OneHourTees) February 25, 2017