WWE Network Cards At Dollar General, Limited Edition Young Bucks / Kenny Omega Shoes Pre-order Info, Vote For Triple H Figure

The Game
Mattel is running new polls on WWE.com for an upcoming series of fan voted action figures featuring top WWE stars. This new poll has fans voting on a Triple H figure to be included in the line; Big Show and Mark Henry were also included in past polls for the action figure line. Click here to vote.
WWE Network
WWE announced prepaid WWE Network cards are now available for sale at Dollar General stores. WWE Network cards are also available at Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop and 7-Eleven in the United States.
ELITE Kicks
Starting Wednesday, March 1st, Pro Wrestling Tees will be taking pre-orders for a limited edition shoe featuring The ELITE’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.
The shoes will be limited to 50 pairs and will run $185 plus shipping. The shoes will be available in men’s sizes 5-15, and the pre-sale starts Wednesday at noon Central time. Visit Omega‘s page or the Bucks‘ page on Pro Wrestling Tees for more info, including on Wednesday to place orders.
