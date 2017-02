WWE Fastlane WWE confirmed Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann will face off with Noam Dar and The Brian Kendrick at WWE Fastlane on the Kickoff pre-show. THIS SUNDAY: @GottaGetSwann & @TozawaAkira take on @mrbriankendrick and @NoamDar on #WWEFastlane Kickoff! #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/jovrxnsqsc — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017 Raven Effect Raven debuted his new podcast “The Raven Effect” on PodcastOne’s The Jericho Network today. The first episode, “Wrestler Physiques, The Virtues of Math and Johnny Swinger Sings” and its synopsis are below: On the debut episode of THE RAVEN EFFECT, Raven is joined by co-host Johnny Swinger to talk about raising kids, bodybuilding, financial investments and Trump. Also: Johnny Carson calls Raven’s dad a creep! The Sinister Minister “chills” out! Johnny Swinger sings Dora the Explorer! Disco Inferno lounges in Vegas! And Raven teases the “baby gimmick!” Send in your comments and questions to fanmail@theraveneffect.com and you might get your letter read on the show!