Kevin Owens On TV This Week, Bayley Confronts Charlotte, The New Day Mocks Oscars Botch (Videos)

Kevin Owens

WWE confirmed Kevin Owens will be the special guest on this week’s WWE Off The Top Rope on ESPN SportsCenter with Jonathan Coachman.

Owens will be hyping this weekend’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, where he defends his WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg.

WWE RAW

The following videos feature highlights from tonight’s episode of RAW, including The New Day mocking last night’s big flub at the Oscars, where the envelopes were switched and the wrong winner for Best Picture was announced.

Additionally, Bayley confronted Charlotte and her of her plans of walking into Wrestlemania 33 still holding the RAW Women’s Championship:

