WWE Hypes AJ Styles vs Luke Harper, Titus Looks To Team With ‘Fellow Irishman’ Sheamus, Bad Bones vs Jessie Godderz (Videos)

Bill Pritchard

WWE RAW

The above video features Titus O’Neil attempting to forge a partnership with Sheamus before RAW. Titus says Sheamus will need a new teammate after Samoa Joe destroys Cesaro on RAW; see how Titus and Sheamus ended up facing off instead of teaming on RAW below:

Styles vs Harper

The following video is a new preview for tomorrow night’s WWE Smackdown Live, featuring AJ Styles versus Luke Harper for a Wrestlemania 33 title shot on the line:

Xplosion

The following match is a Impact Wrestling Xplosion US exclusive featuring Jessie Godderz taking on Bad Bones:

AJ Stylesbad bonesimpact wrestlingjessie godderzLuke HarperTitus O'Neiltna xplosionWWEWWE Rawwwe smackdown live
