Seth Rollins Returns To WWE RAW, Addresses Wrestlemania 33 Status

Seth Rollins returned to WWE RAW tonight and said he will appear at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando to confront Triple H. Despite saying he's still not cleared to compete yet, Seth Rollins returned for an in-ring interview, and entered the ring walking with a crutch. He says his injury was a little more significant than they thought, but this is modern medicine and they are working on getting him back soon. Rollins says mentally this sucks, and he felt the same snap in his knee as before, and he might deserve this, so Graves asks what he means. Rollins references his Wrestlemania 31 title win and asks what he really sacrificed, then says he blamed everyone else and told people he bought in and didn't sell out. Rollins says he should have known Triple H would sell him out and maybe he bought in too much, but he lost sight of 'Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim'. Graves says Triple H and Samoa Joe are counting Rollins out at Wrestlemania 33, but poses the question to Rollins to answer himself. Rollins hesitates and says it's not looking great, and it doesn't look like the doctors will clear him in time for Wrestlemania. Triple H comes out and says he didn't think they would see him again, then motions behind him and reveals Samoa Joe is behind him. Triple H says he'll answer for Rollins and says he won't be at Wrestlemania because it's best for him, and he hopes he didn't just figure out this was coming. HHH says selling out or buying in, Rollins knew what this was, and he was the face of WWE but he bit the hand that fed him. HHH says they don't just shake hands and part ways, and now Rollins is just a washed-up, beat up former star, and he should try and save what is left. He says this is Rollins' most pivotal decision ever, because he is done warning Rollins about going to Wrestlemania. HHH swears that if Rollins shows up, it will be the last thing he ever does in a WWE ring. Rollins says he told Stephanie he has nothing left to lose, but that rings true now, and he will be at Wrestlemania! Rollins says if it's the last thing he ever does, it will also be the last thing HHH ever does too.