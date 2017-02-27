WWE Extreme Rules Host Brand & Location Confirmed, WWE Honors Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Kevin Owens Confronts Goldberg (Videos)

WWE Extreme Rules

WWE confirmed the 2017 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4th.

The event will also be a RAW brand exclusive event; tickets for the show will on sale this Saturday. It was previously reported that Extreme Rules would be the June 4th PPV, but the brand and location were unknown; Smackdown will also host a June event as they are hosting WWE Money In The Bank on June 18th in St. Louis, Missouri.

Black History Month

WWE aired the following video tonight on RAW honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr as part of WWE’s Black History Month celebration:

There is no name more synonymous with the Civil Rights Movement than Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as we continue to honor #BlackHistoryMonth. pic.twitter.com/qlWkGEvbE9 — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017

WWE RAW

The following video features Kevin Owens confronting Goldberg before they face off at WWE Fastlane this Sunday: