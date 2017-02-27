WWE Extreme Rules Host Brand & Location Confirmed, WWE Honors Dr Martin Luther King Jr, Kevin Owens Confronts Goldberg (Videos)

WWE Extreme Rules
WWE confirmed the 2017 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on June 4th.
The event will also be a RAW brand exclusive event; tickets for the show will on sale this Saturday. It was previously reported that Extreme Rules would be the June 4th PPV, but the brand and location were unknown; Smackdown will also host a June event as they are hosting WWE Money In The Bank on June 18th in St. Louis, Missouri.
Black History Month
WWE aired the following video tonight on RAW honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr as part of WWE’s Black History Month celebration:
WWE RAW
The following video features Kevin Owens confronting Goldberg before they face off at WWE Fastlane this Sunday:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?