New Match Added To WWE Fastlane PPV, Segment For WWE 205 Live Confirmed, Stephanie Gets Brutally Honest w/ Mick Foley

WWE Fastlane

Stephanie McMahon announced Sasha Banks will face Nia Jax at this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

205 Live

Tomorrow night’s 205 Live will feature Neville’s “State of 205 Live Address”.

WWE RAW

The following video features Stephanie McMahon being brutally honest with Mick Foley on RAW tonight, referencing how Triple H retired Foley 17 years ago:

