Samoa Joe’s WWE Fastlane Match Confirmed, Updated Match Card For Sunday, Beth Phoenix’s WWE Hall of Fame Announcement (Video)

Bill Pritchard
wwe raw

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

WWE Fastlane

Samoa Joe versus Sami Zayn will officially take place at this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Following tonight’s win over Cesaro, Joe was attacked by Zayn before they were separated. Shortly after the segment the matchup was confirmed by Michael Cole on RAW. The following is the updated match card after tonight’s episode of RAW:

WWE Universal Championship
Kevin Owens (c) vs Goldberg

RAW Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) vs Charlotte

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville (c) vs Jack Gallagher

RAW Tag Team Championship
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs Enzo & Cass

Sami Zayn vs Samoa Joe

Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar

WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show
Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

Beth Phoenix

The following video is Beth Phoenix’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement video, as seen on WWE RAW tonight:

