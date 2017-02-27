Samoa Joe’s WWE Fastlane Match Confirmed, Updated Match Card For Sunday, Beth Phoenix’s WWE Hall of Fame Announcement (Video)

WWE Fastlane Samoa Joe versus Sami Zayn will officially take place at this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Following tonight’s win over Cesaro, Joe was attacked by Zayn before they were separated. Shortly after the segment the matchup was confirmed by Michael Cole on RAW. The following is the updated match card after tonight’s episode of RAW: WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens (c) vs Goldberg RAW Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) vs Charlotte Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs Jack Gallagher RAW Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs Enzo & Cass Sami Zayn vs Samoa Joe Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show

Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax JUST ANNOUNCED: @iLikeSamiZayn will battle #TheDestroyer @SamoaJoe THIS SUNDAY at #WWEFastlane! #RAW! pic.twitter.com/LuXewiRaDz — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017 Beth Phoenix The following video is Beth Phoenix’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement video, as seen on WWE RAW tonight: Congratulations to @TheBethPhoenix on her upcoming induction into the @WWE Hall of Fame! #RAW #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/lxpwXtn0o7 — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017