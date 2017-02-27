Samoa Joe’s WWE Fastlane Match Confirmed, Updated Match Card For Sunday, Beth Phoenix’s WWE Hall of Fame Announcement (Video)

WWE Fastlane
Samoa Joe versus Sami Zayn will officially take place at this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Following tonight’s win over Cesaro, Joe was attacked by Zayn before they were separated. Shortly after the segment the matchup was confirmed by Michael Cole on RAW. The following is the updated match card after tonight’s episode of RAW:
WWE Universal Championship
RAW Women’s Championship
Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
RAW Tag Team Championship
Sami Zayn vs Samoa Joe
Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar
WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show
Beth Phoenix
The following video is Beth Phoenix’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement video, as seen on WWE RAW tonight:
