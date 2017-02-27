Enzo Amore & Big Cass Not Short On Confidence, Nia Says She’ll Walk All Over Sasha At WWE Fastlane (Video), Did You Enjoy This Week’s RAW?

RAW Fallout

The above video features Big Cass and Enzo Amore sharing their thoughts heading into their RAW Tag Team Championship match at WWE Fastlane this Sunday.

Cass, who defeated Luke Gallows on RAW, says they are more confident heading into Sunday’s title match against Gallows & Anderson. They add that they never thought about losing the match, but now they are just more prepared for a win at Fastlane.

Related: WWE RAW Results (2/27): Goldberg and Owens Face to Face, Rollins Updates His WrestleMania Status, Strowman and Reigns Contract Signing!

WWE RAW

Tonight’s show saw Goldberg and Kevin Owens face off, Seth Rollins’ return, and a contract signing between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:

WWE Fastlane

The following video features Nia Jax commenting on facing Sasha Banks at WWE Fastlane on Sunday: