Brock Lesnar Appears After WWE Raw

For the third straight week, Brock Lesnar appeared after WWE Raw despite not being used on the show.

After Raw went off the air, Paul Heyman came out and cut a promo saying that Lesnar flew to Green Bay tonight looking for a fight. Heyman then challenged anyone in the WWE locker room to face Lesnar. Big Show came out to answer the challenge, and the two brawled for a bit before Lesnar hit the F5. This was not a match, as there was no ref present, and Lesnar left the ring after hitting the F5.

Sami Zayn Says He’s Sick of Samoa Joe

Below is tonight’s WWE Raw Fallout video, featuring Sami Zayn saying he’s sick of Samoa Joe, and that at Fastlane he can’t wait to show The Destroyer zero respect: