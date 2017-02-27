Slow Motion Video of Samoa Joe vs Cesaro, News on Austin Aries in the WWE Cruiserweight Division, Trailer for New WWE Studios Movie

News on Austin Aries in the WWE Cruiserweight Division

WWE once again aired promo videos teasing Austin Aries’ in-ring return. The promos teased Aries will be part of the WWE Cruiserweight Division and will likely be appearing regularly on WWE 205 Live.

Slow Motion Video of Samoa Joe vs Cesaro

WWE has released the following slow motion video footage of Samoa Joe vs Cesaro on WWE Raw tonight:

Trailer for New WWE Studios Movie

Below is a new trailer for the WWE Studios movie “The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!” featuring Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Big Show, The Usos, Alicia Fox, Sheamus, Michael Cole, Stardust and Dolph Ziggler. The movie is being released on Tuesday via Digital HD and will be available via home video on March 14th: