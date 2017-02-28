Tonight, WWE is airing this week’s editions of WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The following matches have been announced for WWE Smackdown Live:

-AJ Styles vs Luke Harper with the winner facing Bray Wyatt for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 33

-Dolph Ziggler vs Apollo Crews in a Chairs Match

-Mickie James vs Becky Lynch in a 2 out of 3 Falls match

Also advertised for tonight are John Cena, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss and more.