PWInsider.com is reporting that Impact Wrestling sent out an email to talent stating that Dutch Mantel (aka Zeb Colter) is now the head of creative. John Gaburick used to head creative with Dave Lagana and Matt Conway as the writers. Gaburick is staying with the company and will be at TV tapings working as a consultant and running the gorilla position. Gaburick will not be involved with creative going forward with the exception of providing feedback to the new team. David Lagana announced his departure from Impact Wrestling last November. Conway has also left the company so the creative team has completely changed from last year. Jeff Jarrett will oversee creative and his title is Chief Creative Officer. He is not expected to be on television in the near future although PWI wrote that it's likely that Karen will have an on screen role as soon as this Thursday. PWI also reported that long-time TNA employee Bill Banks has left the company. It was said that his decision was not based on the recent changes in the company but rather him wanting to return to the Northeast and move on to other things in his life. Banks had previously worked on the creative team in WWE and WCW.