“Broken” Matt Hardy Tweets To Sasha Banks Just Minutes After The Hardys Impact Wrestling Contract Ends

PWInsider.com is reporting that unless something major happened The Hardy Boys became free agents at Midnight.

With that in mind it’s very interesting that at 12:18 am, just minutes after his contract allegedly ran up with Impact Wrestling, “Broken” Matt Hardy had the following exchange with WWE Superstar Sasha Banks in response to a WWE post:

You’re not @MATTHARDYBRAND and I will never be broken! Ahhh yeah! https://t.co/YDathdAa52 — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 28, 2017

We will have more news regarding The Hardys and their pro wrestling futures throughout the day.

