Asuka Announced For Several WWE Live Events In March WWE has officially announced WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka for the following Smackdown WWE Live events: March 13: Charleston, WV

March 25: Johnson City, TN

March 26: Raleigh, NC

March 27: Norfolk, VA

Will Impact Wrestling Drop The "TNA" Name? PWInsider.com is reporting that there has been a lot of talk within Impact Wrestling about discontinuing the TNA name.