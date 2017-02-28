Inside John Cena & Nikki Bella’s Master Bedroom (Video), The Big Show Signing In Edmonton This Friday

Inside John Cena & Nikki Bella’s Master Bedroom

The Bella Twins have added the above video to their official YouTube channel featuring the debut of the Our Home series with John Cena and Nikki Bella. In this episode they take a look at their master bedroom (where the magic happens).

The Big Show Signing In Edmonton This Friday

WWE Superstar The Big Show is advertised for a signing appearance this Friday at the World of Wheels at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, AB, Canada at 6 PM.