Nunzio on Current WWE Cruiserweights Compared to His Era, the Lasting Impact of ECW, 2006 ECW Reboot, Meeting Paul Heyman, More

Fresh off the controversial episode of Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling featuring ECW Original CW Anderson, John and Chad go back to the land of extreme with another original and former 2x ECW Tag Team Champion – FBI Member, Little Guido AKA Nunzio. Nunzio will be appearing at Primal Conflict Wrestling’s (www.primalconflictwrestling.com) 10 year anniversary event DOMINANCE this coming Saturday night in Harpers Ferry, WV. In this excerpt Nunzio shares his feelings on Paul Heyman and how Heyman was during they hey-day of ECW as well as how WWE’s Cruiserweight Division has evolved from the time he was WWE Cruiserweight Champion. The full episode can be downloaded at this link.
ECW’s Lasting Impact:
How he met Paul Heyman and Heyman’s inspiration for “Little Guido”:
Read Also: Paul Heyman Fires Back at Comments Made by CW Anderson
The FBI’s Role in ECW:
WWE’s emphasis on Cruiserweight matches and how the division was used during his run:
The ECW reboot of 2006:
For this and every other episode of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling please subscribe to us on iTunes, Podomatic, Player FM, Earpeeler and Tune In Radio. As well as follow us on Twitter @TwoManPowerTrip
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?