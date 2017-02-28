Mick Foley on “Holy Foley” Ending, Chaotic and Throwback Championship Wrestling Airing Tonight, Today’s Wrestler Birthdays

Today’s Wrestler Birthdays

In today’s wrestler birthday news, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat turns 64 years old, WWE trainer Norman Smiley turns 52, former WWE star Aaron Aguilera turns 40 and former ECW Champion Masato Tanaka turns 44.

Mick Foley on “Holy Foley” Ending

Now that the final episodes of season one of “Holy Foley” have finished airing on WWE Network, Mick Foley has Tweeted the following:

I really appreciate everyone who took this #HolyFoley journey with us. It was an unforgettable experience for us as a family. @WWENetwork — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 28, 2017

Chaotic and Throwback Championship Wrestling Airing Tonight

Tonight at 7pm EST, The FITE App will be streaming Chaotic Wrestling Episode #6. Then at 8pm EST, FITE App will be airing another episode of Throwback Championship Wrestling, featuring 30 minutes of an old school professional TV show, with lots of promos and in ring action. You can download The FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.