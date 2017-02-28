WWE Producer on the “Anti-Establishment Minority” of Roman Reigns Haters, John Cena on MizTV, News for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

News for Tonight’s WWE 205 Live

Tonight, WWE will be airing this week’s edition of 205 Live from The Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, and the show will feature Neville’s “State of 205 Live” address.

Smackdown Update

WWE.com is also hyping the following story line point for tonight’s Smackdown Live:

-AJ Styles to battle Luke Harper for the right to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania

-What will happen when John Cena comes to “Miz TV” tonight?

-Becky Lynch to battle Mickie James in a Two of Three Falls Match

-Will Apollo Crews get retribution on Dolph Ziggler in Chairs Match?

WWE Producer on the “Anti-Establishment Minority” of Roman Reigns Haters

Following the big pop Roman Reigns got in Germany last week, WWE producer Road Dogg took to Twitter and commented on the “anti-establishment minority” of Roman Reigns haters, as seen below:

@pwstream @RyanCooper_96 look at the crowd when it happens. The antiestablishment minority doesn’t want you to know that reaction! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) February 26, 2017