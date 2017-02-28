News on Chris Jericho’s Post-WrestleMania WWE Status, Jake Roberts Talks His Traveling One Man Show, New WWE Book Released Today

News on Chris Jericho’s Post-WrestleMania WWE Status Chris Jericho is currently being advertised for WWE live events throughout April, and he is being advertised for the April 30th WWE Payback PPV. Following that, Jericho is scheduled to tour with his band Fozzy during the month of May, including an appearance at the Download Music Festival on June 11th. Jericho is expected to return to WWE following the Festival, and as of now it’s unclear if Y2J will be taking a hiatus from WWE to tour, or work around his touring schedule. New WWE Book Released Today Today WWE has released the official WWE Book of Rules (And How to Break Them). Promotional material for the book reads as follows: “Do you know the difference between a Hollywood Backlot Brawl and a Brooklyn Street Fight? What happens at the end of an Iron Man match if there’s no clear victor? Which move is off-limits inside a WWE ring? With The Official WWE Book of Rules, you’ll no longer need to ask. This complete guide to every single style of WWE match-stipulation or otherwise, lays out all of WWE’s rules (many published for the first time) and also calls out Superstars who have no problem breaking them. With insight and commentary from WWE’s brightest Superstars as well as veteran referees, it’s the ultimate companion to anyone who believes rules were made to be broken.” #WWE and Topix Media announce The Official WWE Book of Rules! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:55am PST Jake Roberts Talks His Traveling One Man Show Below is the latest Motivational Monday from DDP, during which him and guest Jake Roberts discuss Roberts’ current one-man traveling show, how he is doing and more: