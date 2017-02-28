News on Chris Jericho’s Post-WrestleMania WWE Status, Jake Roberts Talks His Traveling One Man Show, New WWE Book Released Today

News on Chris Jericho’s Post-WrestleMania WWE Status
Chris Jericho is currently being advertised for WWE live events throughout April, and he is being advertised for the April 30th WWE Payback PPV. Following that, Jericho is scheduled to tour with his band Fozzy during the month of May, including an appearance at the Download Music Festival on June 11th. Jericho is expected to return to WWE following the Festival, and as of now it’s unclear if Y2J will be taking a hiatus from WWE to tour, or work around his touring schedule.
New WWE Book Released Today
Today WWE has released the official WWE Book of Rules (And How to Break Them). Promotional material for the book reads as follows:
Jake Roberts Talks His Traveling One Man Show
Below is the latest Motivational Monday from DDP, during which him and guest Jake Roberts discuss Roberts’ current one-man traveling show, how he is doing and more:
