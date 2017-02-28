Wade Barrett Now Using “Fake News” Ring Name, WWE Star Taking Time Off from the Gym, More Top Names Added to WrestleCon Events

wade barrett

WWE Star Taking Time Off from the Gym

Rusev Tweeted the following, noting he is taking a month off from the gym:

More Top Names Added to WrestleCon Events

Former WWF and WCW World Champion Sid Vicious, along with Tony Schiavone, Sonjay Dutt, Armando Alejandro Estrada, WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, former WCW World champion Lex Luger, current TNA champion Bobby Lashley, European star Grado, Virgil, Mascarita Dorada (El Torito), Stan Hansen, Ivelisse Velez, Brian Hebner, Molly Holy, Chase Stevens, Veda Scott and Kikutaro have all been added to the guest list at Wrestlecon over Wrestlemania weekend. For more details and to order tickets for the events, visit www.Wrestlecon.com.

Wade Barrett Now Using “Fake News” Ring Name

Former WWE star Wade Barrett, also known as Bad News Barrett, is now using the ring name “Fake News Bennett” on the indy scene. Below is a promo poster for an upcoming event featuring Barrett:

