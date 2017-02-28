The Rock Interview on Oscars Red Carpet (Video), Mojo Rawley Talks His Character, WWE Raw Social Media Rating and Raw Top 10 Video

Mojo Rawley Talks His Character

WWE Smackdown star Mojo Rawley recently spoke with The LaCrosse Tribune to promote the upcoming WWE live event in La Crosse, WI, and below is what Rawley had to say on his character:

“Fired up is what I do. That’s how I was in football and that’s how I am now in this lane. I’m working on and learning about varying that energy to help build the crowd up with me. Our job is to put smiles on faces, and we take that mantra pretty seriously.”

This Week’s WWE Raw Social Media Rating

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s WWE Raw ranked #3 among series & specials for the night behind The Voice and Love & Hip-Hop. Raw had 97,000 interactions with 21,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s show, which drew 124,000 Twitter interactions with 26,000 unique authors.

This week’s Raw also had 219,000 Facebook interactions with 145,000 unique authors, down from last week’s show, which drew 258,000 interactions with 166,000 unique authors on Facebook.

Raw Top 10 Video

The Rock Interview on Oscars Red Carpet

