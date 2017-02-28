Jimmy Snuka’s Book Ghostwriter on If He Thinks Snuka Was Guilty of Murder, If Snuka’s Legacy Is Intact Following the Charges, More

The latest edition of the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Podcast features a candid interview with Jon Chattman, ghost writer of Jimmy Snuka’s 2012 autobiography, “Superfly: The Jimmy Snuka Story.”
In his interview with PWI Senior Writer Al Castle, Chattman, a Huffington Post contributor and proprietor of ThisIsASides.com, discussed collaborating with Snuka on the book, which was instrumental in authorities re-opening their investigation into the 1983 death of Snuka’s girlfriend, Nancy Argentino.
In the book, Chattman and Snuka explained how Argentino said she fell and hit her head during a rest stop in a road trip, and later died. Prosecutors accused Snuka of beating Argentino to death, and indicted him in 2015 on third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges. Weeks before his death, a Pennsylvania judge dismissed the charges because of Snuka’s poor health.
Chattman said that while the criminal charges left a “blemish” on Snuka’s legacy, he does not think they should define it.
In the interview, Chattman also discusses the challenges of getting Snuka to recollect his history, what Snuka was the most proud of, and how he feels about his book being largely remembered for what he wrote about the Argentino incident.
Also on the PWI Podcast, Castle previews the new PWI mobile app and takes an early look at the WrestleMania 33 card. The entire podcast can be streamed at pwi-online.com or downloaded on iTunes.
