How Was Viewership for This Week’s WWE Raw Featuring Seth Rollins and Final Fastlane Hype?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, featuring Seth Rollins’ return, Kevin Owens and Goldberg meeting face to face, and final WWE Fastlane hype, averaged 3.093 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 3.216 million viewership average.

The following is the hourly breakdown for this week’s Raw

-The first hour drew 3.127 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.233 million viewers

-The final hour drew 2.918 million viewers

This week’s WWE Raw ranked #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor.