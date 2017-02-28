NJPW Announces Cards for New Japan Cup feat. Omega, Okada, Liger & More, Beth Phoenix – WWE Network News, Cryptic Erick Rowan Video

Beth Phoenix – WWE Network News
The WWE Hall of Fame 2017 Collection on the WWE Network will be updated this Friday at 10am EST with new episodes featuring the latest Hall of Fame inductee, Beth Phoenix.
NJPW Announces Cards for New Japan Cup feat. Omega, Okada, Liger & More
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the first round cards for the New Japan Cup tournament kicking off on March 11th and 12th. The semifinals of the tournament will take place on March 19th and 20th.
3/11/17 at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium:
-Ryusuke Taguchi & Hirai Kawato vs. El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku
NEW JAPAN CUP 1st Round Match: Tomoaki Honma vs. Tanga Loa
3/12/17 at City Baycom General Gymnasium in Hyogo
-David Finlay vs. Tomoyuki Oka
NEW JAPAN CUP 1st Round Match: Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi
Cryptic Erick Rowan Video
The following is the latest teaser video from Erick Rowan, who is currently training at the WWE Performance Center to return from injury:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?