NJPW Announces Cards for New Japan Cup feat. Omega, Okada, Liger & More, Beth Phoenix – WWE Network News, Cryptic Erick Rowan Video

Beth Phoenix – WWE Network News

The WWE Hall of Fame 2017 Collection on the WWE Network will be updated this Friday at 10am EST with new episodes featuring the latest Hall of Fame inductee, Beth Phoenix.

NJPW Announces Cards for New Japan Cup feat. Omega, Okada, Liger & More

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the first round cards for the New Japan Cup tournament kicking off on March 11th and 12th. The semifinals of the tournament will take place on March 19th and 20th.

3/11/17 at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium:

-Ryusuke Taguchi & Hirai Kawato vs. El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku

-Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi & Tiger Mask IV

-Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Kenny Omega & Yujiro Takahashi

-Katsuyori Shibata, Juice Robinson, KUSHIDA & David Finlay vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

-Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Jado & Gedo vs. Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi

NEW JAPAN CUP 1st Round Match: Tomoaki Honma vs. Tanga Loa

NEW JAPAN CUP 1st Round Match: Toru Yano vs. Tama Tonga

NEW JAPAN CUP 1st Round Match: Michael Elgin vs. Bad Luck Fale

NEW JAPAN CUP 1st Round Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

3/12/17 at City Baycom General Gymnasium in Hyogo

-David Finlay vs. Tomoyuki Oka

-Yuji Nagata & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Manabu Nakanishi & Tiger Mask IV

-Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma vs. Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

-Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Elgin, KUSHIDA & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI

-Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, Jado & Gedo vs. Takashi Iizuka, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku

NEW JAPAN CUP 1st Round Match: Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi

NEW JAPAN CUP 1st Round Match: YOSHI-HASHI vs. SANADA

NEW JAPAN CUP 1st Round Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Minoru Suzuki

NEW JAPAN CUP 1st Round Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kenny Omega

Cryptic Erick Rowan Video

The following is the latest teaser video from Erick Rowan, who is currently training at the WWE Performance Center to return from injury: