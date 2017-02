According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, injured WWE star Erick Rowan has been cleared to return to the ring.

As noted, Rowan underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff back in October of 2016 and it was expected that he’d be out of action until March of this year.

Earlier today, Rowan posted a new, cryptic teaser video, however it is unknown at this time when WWE plans to bring Rowan back to TV: