Backstage News On Kurt Angle’s WWE Status Following Hall Of Fame Induction *Possible Spoiler*

PWInsider.com is reporting Kurt Angle is expected back on WWE television in some kind of on-air role on the RAW after Wrestlemania 33.

It’s unknown what Angle’s role would be going forward, as Angle himself has said he’s only discussed the Hall of Fame induction so far. F4WOnline.com had previously reported Angle will have some type of role with the company after Wrestlemania weekend, possibly wrestling a limited schedule.

For what it’s worth, there is a rumor going around (speculation) that Angle is being looked at as a replacement RAW GM, with it looking like Mick Foley will be taking time off soon for hip surgery. Angle will be finishing up independent appearances in March, with his last match being the ‘rubber match’ against Cody Rhodes in a cage match at Northeast Wrestling’s March 3rd live event.