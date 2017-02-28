Ring Of Honor 15th Anniversary Autograph Signing Details, Vex Temper Releases New Single

Ring of Honor announced the following details for the upcoming autograph session at their 15th Anniversary event in Las Vegas next weekend:

Ring of Honor returns to Sin City for the 15th Anniversary Pay Per View and an International television taping on Friday March 10 and Saturday March 11! Before the Best Wrestling on the Planet kicks off, Ring of Honor will be hosting special meet and greet autograph sessions at Sam’s Town LIVE featuring all of your favorite Ring of Honor stars! This special session will begin 90 minutes prior to the advertised bell time.

Below is the list of ROH stars appearing at the signing, as well as our pricing options to ensure you get all the autographs you want! Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the stars of ROH in Las Vegas before they compete in front of a capacity crowd!

15th ANNIVERSARY PAY PER VIEW, FRIDAY MARCH 10:

ROH WORLD CHAMPION* ADAM COLE

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS* THE YOUNG BUCKS

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION* MARTY SCURLL

ROH WORLD SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS* THE KINGDOM

LIO RUSH

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION TAPING, SATURDAY MARCH 11:

JAY & MARK BRISCOE

JAY WHITE

RPG VICE (BERETTA & ROCKY ROMERO)

COLT CABANA

JAY LETHAL

*Champion as of press time. Will conduct signing regardless of outcome of upcoming, contracted title matches.

PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS

Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo