Reby Hardy Comments On TNA Departure, Matt Keeping The Broken Character, Anthem Denying Their Request To Drop Tag Titles On TV

Reby Hardy was a guest on Busted Open with Dave LaGreca earlier today and pulled back the curtain on the entire Broken Hardy family leaving IMPACT Wrestling. Busted Open can be heard weekdays from 2p-4p Eastern Time only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 and any time on the SiriusXM App. Reby confirmed the Broken Hardy family will not be re-signing with Impact Wrestling, and the decision to re-sign or depart was still up in the air as of a few days ago, noting they didn’t receive final contract offers until five days before their current deals ran out. She said it came down to the wire and it almost felt like they were being bullied into signing the contracts, and there shouldn’t be a situation where talents like Matt and Jeff should be chasing the employer for new contracts. Reby added that TNA was the perfect situation for their family, and the locker room was amazing, then praised Dixie Carter for knowing how to talk to people. She said 2016 was a hard year for them, including the rumors about ownership, but they didn’t care and the locker room busted their asses. In regards to Matt Hardy continue to use his ‘Broken’ gimmick admist rumors of who owns the character, Reby said: “Matt is in love with his Broken Universe; he’s not about to let that go anytime soon. I can confirm that for sure. It’s kind of his baby, his brainchild, and he took such a risk with it. Even I was telling him, ‘Dude, this accent, it’s gotta go.’ Everyone was like, ‘You’re crazy, this is dumb!’ But he kept on with it and it kept evolving. It’s his baby, so there will be broken wherever there is Matt Hardy.” After the interview Reby also contacted host Dave LaGreca and said they want to do right by the fans and the company and give up the tag titles on TV, but Anthem Sports & Entertainment denied the request. Reby also noted the family will be Orlando during Wrestlemania weekend for the WWN Live Broken Hardy Tailgate Party. You can listen to the full interview below: