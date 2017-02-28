Jake Roberts Tells Eric Bischoff That He Didn’t Like Him & Teases He’ll Tell Him Why On Eric’s Podcast Tomorrow



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and features WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Part two of Eric's interview with Jake will be recorded and released tomorrow at 6 pm CST. Fans can submit questions for either of them on Twitter using the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling. You can find some of Eric and Jake's comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes JR: You want to know something about me that nobody else knows, right? EB: Yeah! That's a segment we do. Of all the interviews that you've done, with as many years as you've been on television… what's the one thing we don't know about Jake Roberts? JR: That I didn't like Eric Bischoff. Good bye. See ya later. Hey folks, tune in to part two to find out why! (Laughs).

This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling started with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: The announcement that former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page will be joining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

The passings of George “The Animal” Steele & Ivan Koloff

The New Day hosting WrestleMania 33

The Rock’s in-ring phone call to CM Punk this past Monday after RAW

Kendall Jenner rocking an NWO Wolfpac shirt

More… Eric then welcomed his guest for this week WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts! During his appearance Jake spoke candidly to Eric about: Getting to work with Stu Hart and Stampede Wrestling in Calgary

Bill Watts being hard on him in Mid South Wrestling

Where the idea for Damien came from

Vince McMahon’s vision for the Jake “The Snake” Roberts character

Working with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

Being asked to do a move to Ricky that he was uncomfortable with

Piper’s Pit vs The Snake Pit

Working with Hulk Hogan

A bad joke he played on Rick Rude

What about Andre The Giant’s drinking surprised him

Why he made Miss Elizabeth’s family angry during his feud with Randy Savage

Working with Randy and an actual cobra

Almost taking over creative for the WWF in the early 90s

His leap from WWF to WCW

What tease he’d like to leave for part two of his interview next week on Bischoff on Wrestling

Last week's show then wraps up with the #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag.