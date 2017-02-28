Jake Roberts Tells Eric Bischoff That He Didn’t Like Him & Teases He’ll Tell Him Why On Eric’s Podcast Tomorrow

Nick Hausman


The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and features WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

Part two of Eric’s interview with Jake will be recorded and released tomorrow at 6 pm CST. Fans can submit questions for either of them on Twitter using the hashtag #BischoffOnWrestling.

You can find some of Eric and Jake’s comments transcribed below.

JR: You want to know something about me that nobody else knows, right?

EB: Yeah! That’s a segment we do. Of all the interviews that you’ve done, with as many years as you’ve been on television… what’s the one thing we don’t know about Jake Roberts?

JR: That I didn’t like Eric Bischoff. Good bye. See ya later. Hey folks, tune in to part two to find out why! (Laughs).

This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling started with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including:

  • The announcement that former WCW World Champion Diamond Dallas Page will be joining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017
  • The passings of George “The Animal” Steele & Ivan Koloff
  • The New Day hosting WrestleMania 33
  • The Rock’s in-ring phone call to CM Punk this past Monday after RAW
  • Kendall Jenner rocking an NWO Wolfpac shirt
  • More…

Eric then welcomed his guest for this week WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts! During his appearance Jake spoke candidly to Eric about:

  • Getting to work with Stu Hart and Stampede Wrestling in Calgary
  • Bill Watts being hard on him in Mid South Wrestling
  • Where the idea for Damien came from
  • Vince McMahon’s vision for the Jake “The Snake” Roberts character
  • Working with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat
  • Being asked to do a move to Ricky that he was uncomfortable with
  • Piper’s Pit vs The Snake Pit
  • Working with Hulk Hogan
  • A bad joke he played on Rick Rude
  • What about Andre The Giant’s drinking surprised him
  • Why he made Miss Elizabeth’s family angry during his feud with Randy Savage
  • Working with Randy and an actual cobra
  • Almost taking over creative for the WWF in the early 90s
  • His leap from WWF to WCW
  • What tease he’d like to leave for part two of his interview next week on Bischoff on Wrestling
  • More…

Last week’s show then wraps up with the #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag.

You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:

