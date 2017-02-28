Bray Wyatt’s Wrestlemania Opponent Confirmed On WWE Smackdown Live (Photos), Mixed Tag Match Confirmed For Next Week’s SD! Live

Wrestlemania 33

AJ Styles will face Bray Wyatt for the WWE World Championship at Wrestlemania 33 after he defeated Luke Harper on WWE Smackdown Live.

Styles and Harper fought back and forth, with it first appearing that Styles had the match won, but Harper had his foot on the ropes out of the referee’s view. Shane McMahon then came to the ring and said they would declare a real winner and restarted the match, but Styles still won after Shane inadvertently got kicked by Harper and Styles hit a 450 splash.

Smackdown Live

Next week’s episode of Smackdown will feature a mixed tag match between James Ellsworth and Carmella and John Cena and Nikki Bella.

Cena and Nikki were backstage for an interview after the opening Miz TV segment when Carmella and Ellsworth interrupted. Carmella talked trash about them being fake and encouraged Ellsworth to do the same, but Cena and Nikki came up with the match instead as a retort.