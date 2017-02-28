It looks like Bray Wyatt will be defending his WWE Championship in a triple threat match at Wrestlemania 33, as Randy Orton claimed he is accepting his title shot after turning on Wyatt on Smackdown.

Bray Wyatt entered the ring for his invocation, then called to Randy Orton, who is in the Wyatt Family compound. Orton talks about being in Bray’s world and his sanctuary, and it’s Bray’s world, but it’s not his. Orton says he has the keys to the castle, and now he will show Bray why he stabbed him in the back. Orton reveals he’s standing over ‘Sister Abigail’, and holds up a pick axe. Orton says he sees Bray for the first time, naked and powerless and ready to explode. He tells Bray he will watch Bray die with Abigail, and he pledged to serve, but in one moment Orton will be the master and Bray will serve him.

Orton throws the pick axe down and grabs a gas can, dousing the building in gas, then pours it over the rocking chair. Orton yells that he is coming for Bray, and he’s coming for the title, and it’s going to happen at Wrestlemania. Orton then pours gas under the floorboards where Sister Abigail is, saying Bray will remember it all soon, then Bray begs him to stop, but Orton lights a match and closes the door. Bray begs him one more time to stop, but Orton says he’s burning Abigail to eternal damnation, and throws the match, leaving the cabin to burn to the ground. Bray flips out at ringside as Orton admires his work, then Bray sits on the ground and rocks back and forth, not being able to process what happened.

WWE has not yet confirmed the match with Orton included; currently AJ Styles versus Bray Wyatt is still the official match after Styles defeated Luke Harper on Smackdown tonight to earn the title shot.