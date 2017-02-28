Two More Top Names Depart Impact Wrestling

PWInsider.com is reporting Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett have departed Impact Wrestling after confirming with multiple sources.

The couple’s contracts expired in late 2016 and reportedly agreed to a new deal this year after working on a per appearance deal for the last set of TV tapings. TNA management had reportedly attempted to sign the two to the new deals, but the couple later informed management they would not be re-signing after all.

The couple debuted in TNA on January 5th, 2016 after Bennett worked for Ring of Honor from 2008 through 2015, and Maria made her ROH debut in 2011.

This is the third major talent departure announcement this week for Impact Wrestling, as Drew Galloway, and the Hardys have announced they will not return to the company.