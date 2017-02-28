John Cena And The Miz Have A War Of Words On Smackdown (Video), Tonight’s Dark Match Result, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Show?

WWE Smackdown Live
The dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live taping saw American Alpha team with Heath Slater and Rhyno to defeat The Ascension and Breezango in an eight man tag team match.
Pop Or Tap?
This week’s episode of Smackdown saw Miz and Cena have a war of words to open the show, AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper for a Wrestlemania title shot, and Randy Orton’s turn on Bray Wyatt. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and comments section below:,p>
Miz TV
The following video features Cena and Miz battling on the mic on tonight’s episode of Miz TV that opened Smackdown:
