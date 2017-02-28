Matt Hardy Has A Message For Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose Calls Out Baron Corbin, Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

Bill Pritchard
The BLUE Show

Following tonight’s main event segment on Smackdown, Matt Hardy sent the following message on Twitter, following up from their exchange from last year, teasing a potential feud:

Brand Split War

RAW featured Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns battling after a contract signing, Samoa Joe versus Cesaro and Seth Rollins’ return. Smackdown featured Miz and Cena going at it on the mic, AJ Styles versus Luke Harper, and Randy Orton’s epic turn on Bray Wyatt. Who won this week’s brand split war? Let us know in the poll and the comments section below:

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features Dean Ambrose calling out Baron Corbin, and Corbin’s response on WWE Smackdown Live:

