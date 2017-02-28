As seen on WWE Smackdown tonight, AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper to become the number one contender to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Title at WrestleMania 33.

However, the singles match between Styles and Wyatt has yet to be officially confirmed, as Randy Orton announced on Smackdown tonight that he has changed his mind and is not forfeiting his title shot which he earned with his Royal Rumble win.

On tonight’s edition of WWE Talking Smack, Daniel Bryan announced there is currently no number one contender for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 33, which prompted AJ Styles to make an appearance on the show. As seen in the video below, Styles urged Shane and Bryan to make the right decision. Shane said he and Bryan have a lot to discuss, but Styles insisted he will be wrestling for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 33.