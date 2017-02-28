SD Dark Match Result

Prior to tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, American Alpha teamed with Heath Slater and Rhyno to defeat Tyler Breeze, Fandango and The Ascension.

Randy Orton Talks WWE Title and Randy Orton

Randy Orton, who turned on Bray Wyatt on WWE Smackdown tonight, Tweeted the following:

Becky Lynch Talks Vindication After Smackdown Win

The following is tonight’s WWE Smackdown Fallout video, featuring Becky Lynch discussing her win over Mickie James on WWE Smackdown Live tonight, and feeling vindicated after winning a big 2 out of 3 falls match: