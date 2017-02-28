Slow Motion Video of AJ Styles vs Luke Harper, Secret Admirer on WWE 205 Live (Videos), Carmella and Ellsworth on Facing John Cena & Nikki Bella

Nick Paglino
aj styles vs luke harper

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Slow Motion Video of AJ Styles vs Luke Harper

WWE has released the following slow motion video of AJ Styles vs Luke Harper on WWE Smackdown Live tonight:

Secret Admirer on WWE 205 Live

As seen in the video below, it appears as if Alicia Fox has a new secret admirer, and she was delivered flowers after Noam Dar’s match against Lince Dorado, and Dar claimed they were from him:

Carmella and Ellsworth on Facing Cena and Nikki

Carmella and James Ellsworth Tweeted the following on facing John Cena and Nikki Bella on WWE Smackdown Live next week:

AJ StylesAlicia FoxcarmellaJames EllsworthJohn CenaLuke Harpernikki bellanoam darvideoWWEWWE 205 LiveWWE Smackdown
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"