Slow Motion Video of AJ Styles vs Luke Harper WWE has released the following slow motion video of AJ Styles vs Luke Harper on WWE Smackdown Live tonight: Secret Admirer on WWE 205 Live As seen in the video below, it appears as if Alicia Fox has a new secret admirer, and she was delivered flowers after Noam Dar’s match against Lince Dorado, and Dar claimed they were from him: Carmella and Ellsworth on Facing Cena and Nikki Carmella and James Ellsworth Tweeted the following on facing John Cena and Nikki Bella on WWE Smackdown Live next week: Um hope @CarmellaWWE isn’t mad at me, but we can win! We can do anything together “Any Man or woman with two hands has a fighting chance! https://t.co/uB9LD1IKIs — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) March 1, 2017 In case anyone needs a reminder of why Nikki @BellaTwins is teaming with her man next week.. https://t.co/ey4iu9WBwY — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) March 1, 2017 I would also like to point out that I am UNDEFEATED in 2017.. next week will be no exception #SDLive — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) March 1, 2017