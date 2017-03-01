Big Guest Teased For UpUpDownDown Milestone Episode (Video), Summer Rae Featured In Athleisure Magazine

Nick Hausman

Big Guest Teased For UpUpDownDown Milestone Episode

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has posted the above video to the official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. In the video Woods promises fans a big surprise guest as soon as the channel passes one million subscribers.

As of this writing Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel has 982, 396 subscribers.

Summer Rae Featured In Athleisure Magazine

WWE Superstar Summer Rae has shared the the following to her personal Instagram account noting that she currently has a spread in the latest edition of Athleisure Magazine:

Go check out the new issue of @athleisuremag where I talk about working out, my favorite in ring opponent, and share a secret to satisfying my horrible sweet tooth!! : @mrvinny : @radstella #athleisure #fitness #diettips #healthyliving #healthylifestyle #healhyeating #fitspo #fitfam #wwe #totaldivas #summerrae #wweraw #fitlife #fitgirls #fitnessmotivation #fitspiration #healthandwellness #bodypositive #bodypositivity #fitnesstips #strongwomen #workingout #healthandfitness

