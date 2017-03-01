Update On When Finn Balor Is Due Back In Action, All NXT Champions Appearing On Tonight’s Episode

Update On When Finn Balor Is Due Back In Action

A fan on Twitter asked Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer about the rumors that Finn Balor could return to action in WWE at the RAW the night after Fastlane:

@davemeltzerWON any truth to the rumor of Balor returning the Raw after Fastlane? — Logan Dechert (@MonkeyLogan604) February 28, 2017

Meltzer responded to the fan with the following noting that Finn is, “back any day now”:

He’s back any day now. https://t.co/0GNpYmAaYy — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 28, 2017

All NXT Champions Appearing On Tonight’s Episode

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT will feature:

Appearances by Kassius Ohno and NXT Champion Bobby Roode

Patrick Clark vs. Sean Maluta

Peyton Royce vs. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka

Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain

