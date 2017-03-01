Update On When Finn Balor Is Due Back In Action, All NXT Champions Appearing On Tonight’s Episode

Update On When Finn Balor Is Due Back In Action
A fan on Twitter asked Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer about the rumors that Finn Balor could return to action in WWE at the RAW the night after Fastlane:
Meltzer responded to the fan with the following noting that Finn is, “back any day now”:
All NXT Champions Appearing On Tonight’s Episode
Tonight's episode of WWE NXT will feature:
