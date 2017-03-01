Anthem Sports Owner Talks Why He Bought Impact & Future Plans; Latest Talent To Depart Impact Wrestling

Anthem Sports Owner Talks Why He Bought Impact Financial Post has put up an article on-line taking a look at Anthem Sports owner Leonard Asper. The piece takes a robust look at Asper’s long term plans in the sports and e-sports space. The following excerpt from the article takes a look at his recent purchase of Impact Wrestling: Since making a “significant investment” in the Fight Network back in 2010, Asper has added the fantasy-sports based FNTSY Network and a hunting and fishing channel called Pursuit. Anthem has also launched extreme sports channel Edge in conjunction with IMG, a global sports company, in beta, with an eye to a full launch in May or June. As for TNA, Asper walked away with the prize in December following a three-month legal battle for the Nashville-based wrestling promotion company with Corgan, its former president and a creditor. After paying back Corgan’s debt and buying equity from another majority shareholder, Anthem now owns more than 90 per cent of Impact. The acquisition was completed at the end of last year, and TNA Impact Wrestling — whose roster once included Hulk Hogan — was rebranded Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions. Part of Asper’s potential plans for his newly acquired wrestling outfit is to set out on a WWE-style tour this year. “Hope we can bring it to Toronto. It’s certainly on the agenda, for sure,” he said. After the dust settled, Asper “parted friends” with Corgan (whose band, he said, he is a big fan of). You can read the full article by clicking HERE Related: Two More Top Names Depart Impact Wrestling Latest Talent To Depart Impact Wrestling PWInsider.com is reporting that Jade is no longer with Impact Wrestling and is now a free agent. Her contract has expired ending her full time run that started in 2015. There is no word at this time about whether or not she will be brought in for this week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes You can listen to the latest episode of WrestleZone Radio’s Smackdown Rebellion in the embedded audio player below. A new episode of Impact Rebellion will be released this Friday: