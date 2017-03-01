Anthem Sports Owner Talks Why He Bought Impact & Future Plans; Latest Talent To Depart Impact Wrestling

Anthem Sports Owner Talks Why He Bought Impact
Financial Post has put up an article on-line taking a look at Anthem Sports owner Leonard Asper. The piece takes a robust look at Asper’s long term plans in the sports and e-sports space.
The following excerpt from the article takes a look at his recent purchase of Impact Wrestling:
PWInsider.com is reporting that Jade is no longer with Impact Wrestling and is now a free agent. Her contract has expired ending her full time run that started in 2015.
There is no word at this time about whether or not she will be brought in for this week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings.
